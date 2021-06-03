MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,015 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $344.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

