Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $45,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 425,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

