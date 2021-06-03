Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 593,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 312,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 123,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 21,537 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.74. 455,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,758,400. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

