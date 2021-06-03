Mercury (MER) Hits Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $1.75 million and $10,712.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

