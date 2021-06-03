Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 115,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mesabi Trust by 1,303.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $497.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.18. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.