Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 596.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%.

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $978.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.45. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MESO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

