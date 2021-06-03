Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$55.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MX. Raymond James increased their target price on Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.75.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$44.31 on Tuesday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$24.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

