MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
NYSE:MCR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 52,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,877. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73.
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
