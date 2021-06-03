MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:MCR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 52,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,877. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.