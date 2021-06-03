MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $84.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $200,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

