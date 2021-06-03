Michael Johnson Sells 13,738 Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 13,738 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $144,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flux Power alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Johnson sold 9,848 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $106,062.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Johnson sold 2,810 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,910.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $577,758.40.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Flux Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.