Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $247.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.47. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $182.01 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

