MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) were down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 39,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,519,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.30 and a beta of 3.95.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MicroVision by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,380,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MicroVision by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 205,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

