Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Short Interest Up 31.6% in May

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 897.1% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,348,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,212,828 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 367,693 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 362,487 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 190,754 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.49. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

