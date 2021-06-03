Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Miller Industries stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $473.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

