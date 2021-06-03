Milorad Gavrilovic Sells 16,053 Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) Senior Officer Milorad Gavrilovic sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$16,842.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,689.36.

Milorad Gavrilovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Milorad Gavrilovic sold 1,000 shares of Baylin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.04, for a total value of C$1,040.00.

Shares of BYL stock opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$55.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58. Baylin Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.74 and a 12 month high of C$2.14.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

