Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Minerals Technologies worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,748,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE MTX opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.18.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

