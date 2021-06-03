Minereum (MNE) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 206.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $19,617.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Minereum has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00082387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.08 or 0.01030533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.77 or 0.09573350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,350,270 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

