Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Hits $126.07 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $29.93 million and approximately $91,700.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for about $126.07 or 0.00326006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00328621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00228552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.93 or 0.01186723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,635.65 or 0.99905220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033767 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 237,413 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

