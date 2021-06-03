Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 4,514 Shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 125.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

PZD stock opened at $74.67 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 1 year low of $34.93 and a 1 year high of $83.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

