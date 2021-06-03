Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 2,226 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.30.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

