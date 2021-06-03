Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 943 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of IMAX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 277,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $250,464 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.18.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

