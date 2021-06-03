Mission Wealth Management LP Has $423,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $96.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $66.70 and a one year high of $96.77.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.