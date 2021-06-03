Mission Wealth Management LP Has $443,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after buying an additional 725,530 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,031,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,168,000 after buying an additional 288,084 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,765,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $297.15 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.33 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.