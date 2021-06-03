Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $547,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,469,000 after purchasing an additional 523,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM opened at $141.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,995 shares of company stock worth $2,082,733. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

