Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) versus Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Financial Analysis

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum China has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

79.9% of Yum China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum China shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mitchells & Butlers and Yum China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Yum China 0 2 6 0 2.75

Yum China has a consensus price target of $81.68, suggesting a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Yum China’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yum China is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Yum China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Yum China 10.50% 13.90% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Yum China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 1.08 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -59.63 Yum China $8.26 billion 3.53 $784.00 million $1.53 45.36

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yum China beats Mitchells & Butlers on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories. The company also provides online food delivery services. In addition, it operates franchise restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Huang Ji Huang, Taco Bell, Little Sheep, East Dawning, Lavazza, and COFFii & JOY names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 10,506 restaurants in approximately 1,500 cities. Yum China Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.