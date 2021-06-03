Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 203,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039,606 shares.The stock last traded at $5.76 and had previously closed at $5.79.
MUFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.