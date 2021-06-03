Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 203,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039,606 shares.The stock last traded at $5.76 and had previously closed at $5.79.

MUFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after buying an additional 696,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,271,000 after buying an additional 897,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 194,781.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,822 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,441,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 599,072 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 480,754 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

