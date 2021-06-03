MixMarvel (MIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $512,575.00

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $17.74 million and $512,575.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,305,400,945 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

