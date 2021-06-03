Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Mogo (TSE:MOGO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MOGO opened at C$9.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.69 million and a PE ratio of -51.03. Mogo has a 1-year low of C$1.19 and a 1-year high of C$15.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.17.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

