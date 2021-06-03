Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

