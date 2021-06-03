Monkey Project Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $425.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,612,807 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

