Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $94.83 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

