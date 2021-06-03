Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.67.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,092 shares of company stock worth $5,469,260 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after acquiring an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $719,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,555. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

