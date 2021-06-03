Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Raised by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 1.5% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.14% of Moody’s worth $79,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $7,648,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.15. 3,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $453,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

