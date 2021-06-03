Moonshot (MOONSHOT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $377,474.00

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded up 44.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Moonshot coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonshot has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $5,273.30 and approximately $377,474.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00070125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.37 or 0.00287805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.03 or 0.00204219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.76 or 0.01203618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,716.12 or 1.00050666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00034101 BTC.

About Moonshot

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Buying and Selling Moonshot

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

