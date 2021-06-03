Morgan Stanley Boosts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $409.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $357.00 to $409.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BGNE. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA lowered shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.33.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $356.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.79. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $155.16 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that BeiGene will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,662. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

