Morgan Stanley Boosts Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $75.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

DCI opened at $62.86 on Thursday. Donaldson has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

