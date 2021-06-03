Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

HNST stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The Honest has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

