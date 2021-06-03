Morgan Stanley Raises Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $81.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE:O traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.05. 42,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,213. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

