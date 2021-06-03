Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Raised to $301.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $204.00 to $301.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

NYSE:MSI opened at $207.59 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after acquiring an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after acquiring an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

