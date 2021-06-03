MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.61. Approximately 192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

MTYFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from $50.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.12.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

