MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 71,000 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 208.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $763,474,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,966,000 after acquiring an additional 539,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.03. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.40 and a fifty-two week high of $178.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

