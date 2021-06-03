MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,622,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.06% of Sysco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.36, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.