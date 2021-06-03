MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 650,000 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 578.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

