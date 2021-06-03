MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 408.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

