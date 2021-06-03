MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 392,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $87.07 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

