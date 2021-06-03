MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 495,848 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,947 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 495,848 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NKE stock opened at $134.17 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

