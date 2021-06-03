Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report $173.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $184.20 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $118.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $681.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $702.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $710.47 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $729.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.68. 69,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,017. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

