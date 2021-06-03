Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 7%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.24 and last traded at $100.20. Approximately 2,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 176,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.62.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.90.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.00.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.