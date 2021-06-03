Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 8.6% Higher

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares traded up 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.80. 39,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,348,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -22.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

