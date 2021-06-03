NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Down 4.9%

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.21 and last traded at $52.79. 8,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 660,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.49.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $226,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,156 shares of company stock worth $8,971,806 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 38,465 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

